Eladio García former president of COMCORDOBA

Eladio García during a ceremony at the Córdoba College of Physicians.

The former president of the College of Physicians of Córdoba, Eladio Garcia, has passed away this Tuesday, September 29 at the age of 92. Who held the position between 1981 and 2001, has received condolences from the institution, which has reported the death through its social networks.

Originally from Jaén, García graduated in Medicine from the University of Granada and the Complutense University of Madrid, later obtaining the specialty in Pediatrics. In management positions, he was elected president of the Cordovan collegiate institution on March 29, 1981, holding the position for Two decades.

Thus, in his career, the drive to creation of the Andalusian Council of Medical Colleges, becoming its president from 1988 to 1992. Along with these positions, he also served as president of the Professional Unionan institution that brings together the different professional associations.

Throughout his career, the Andalusian Council of Medical Colleges awarded him in 2001 the Gold medal. An acknowledgment to which is added the Silver Medal of the Collegiate Medical Organization, awarded in 2003 for his “relevant and meritorious work in relation to the medical profession”. To these acknowledgments is added her belonging as a member of the Royal Academy of Medicine of Córdoba.

As a physician, García practiced the specialty of Pediatrics in different health centers in the capital of Córdoba, both in the public and private spheres.