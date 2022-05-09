We are sincere. Who would like to get old? Of course, it’s nice to gain experience, to see children and grandchildren grow up. Unfortunately, there is a part of us that would like us to remain children forever. Seeing the signs of time passing on our skin is certainly not a factor for which joy oozes from all pores.

But it’s the course of life and we can’t help but accept it. Women, in particular, would suffer more from the time that passes and that never goes back. The signs are visible already around the age of 40. Crow’s feet and wrinkles begin to show on our face.

As we said, we cannot do anything to stop time, but we can implement strategies to improve the situation. In fact, there are countless anti-aging creams on the market, to be used from the age of 30.

They would represent a sort of “prevention” against skin aging, but creams alone are not enough to reduce wrinkles. You have to take care of your appearance at 360 degrees, through a healthy and correct lifestyle.

Furthermore, this would also have a positive effect on the nervous system. Indeed, when we talk about lifestyle we are referring not only to nutrition, but to everything related to everyday life. Leading a healthy and active life, from all points of view, would also limit the premature shutdown of the brain and nervous system.

Vitamin B3

Staying on the topic of nutrition, it would be possible to say that vitamin B3 could be an ally for the skin and the nervous system. Humanitas suggests that this vitamin, also known as niacin, would allow for elastic and rejuvenated skin.

In fact, it would represent a protector of the skin, above all because it would help the respiration of cells. Vitamin B3 would be obtained through food, therefore it is essential to supplement it, since its deficiency would lead to headaches, loss of muscle tone and irritability.

Elastic and rejuvenated skin thanks to this food which would contain vitamin B3 and which would also protect the nervous system

CREA, through its studies, claims that the food that would contain the greatest quantities of niacin would be wheat bran with 29.6 mg / 100 g, followed by horse liver with 14.7 mg / 100 g, while the third place there would be the anchovy with 14.65 mg / 100 g.

Wheat bran can be enhanced in different ways, for example through soups, adding ingredients such as nuts, onion, garlic and potatoes, or through biscuits, perhaps adding dark chocolate.

As for the other two foods, the oven would be the most appropriate appliance for their enhancement, or they could also be cooked in a pan in a more delicious way. In any case, this article is for informational purposes only, so we recommend that you contact your doctor directly.

