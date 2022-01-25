Elastic bands fitness, do not clutter and train the whole body: the 5 benefits

Elastic bands are the ideal fitness tool if you don’t have a large enough place to build a home gym. In fact, a little space will be enough to perform the exercises safely and the game will be done.

This is why they are perfect for all those who do not have the time (or desire) to go to the gym but want to train their muscles, even in outdoor sessions. Let’s see together the benefits and advantages that derive from these simple but so versatile tools.

1) Adaptability

The fitness bands are available in different resistance levels (light, medium or strong). They are therefore ideal both for beginners and for those who have been training for a long time and allow you to gradually increase your training, even increasing and decreasing resistance during exercises as needed.

For example, a professional sportsman can use multiple elastic bands to increase the difficulty and make the training more exciting.

One of the biggest advantages is that they allow you to work on endurance, an aspect that directly affects health in a positive way. This reduces the likelihood of injury during physical activity, improves cardiovascular capacity, the immune system, and develops muscle mass and strength.

Elastic bands, however, must be used consistently and continuously, becoming part of a weekly or, even better, daily routine.

2) they train the whole body

Fitness bands can be used effectively to train any muscle, or muscle group, in the body. If, for example, you want to develop the leg muscles just use the elastic bands during squats to reach your goal faster.

In addition, they allow you to try out new and different training routines, as they can be used in so many different ways.

3) “team” work

Elastic fitness bands are not only excellent for use alone, but can also be used effectively in synergy with other sports equipment. For example, if used in conjunction with a dumbbell, they will allow you to train your biceps faster and more efficiently. The important thing, however, is to always make sure not to overdo it.

4. Workout on the go

As already mentioned, the fitness bands are also perfect travel companions. Thanks to their small size and minimum weight, in fact, they can be carried in a bag or suitcase without problems, giving the possibility to train outdoors or in any other situation, such as hotel rooms.

5. Zero footprint

You just need a little space to perform the exercises safely and that’s it. Furthermore, after using the elastic bands, simply fold them and store them in a bag or drawer, so as to always have them at hand without cluttering.