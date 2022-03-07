Elche – Barça: What did Xavi say to the team to come back from the game?

Getty Barcelona came from behind to beat Elche.

FC Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen opened up about what coach Xavi said to his players at half time after the Catalans came from 1-0 down to beat Elche 2-1 in La Liga on Sunday .

Fidel Chaves opened the scoring for the hosts just before the break, but Barça took all three points thanks to second-half goals from substitutes Ferran Torres and Memphis Depay.

Ter Stegen spoke with Movistar after the break and explained what Xavi had wanted from his team in the second half of the match at the Manuel Martínez Valero Stadium, according to Marca.

“Xavi told us at the break to increase the intensity,” he said. “They marked us man to man all over the field but we looked for different things in the second half and it worked out for us”.

The victory puts Barcelona in third place in the table and, at least temporarily, above Real Betis. The Verdiblancos did not get past the Catalans losing to defending champions Atletico Madrid in the last game.

Were there possible hand plays?

Barcelona’s goal came from the penalty spot after the Elche player, Antonio Barragán, was sanctioned for handballing after a VAR control. The hosts then had their own claim for a possible handball in the final minutes, but the referee dismissed it.

Ter Stegen referred to the incident after the game and made it clear that the referee was right in not giving Elche a penalty for a handball by left-back Jordi Alba.

“There’s always a lot of discussion about hands in the box,” he said. “I haven’t seen it on TV, but it seems to me that Jordi turns around and doesn’t look or know where his arm is. We can’t take our shoulders off when we enter the box.”

Barcelona’s win continues the team’s improving form under Xavi and means the Catalan giants extend their unbeaten run in La Liga to 11 games. The win is also the first time Elche have been beaten at home since Francisco took over as manager in November 2021.

Xavi spoke about the team’s comeback

Xavi also made a change to his team at the break that was crucial for the team’s comeback. Midfielder Gavi was replaced by Ferran Torres, who scored the equalizer for Barcelona.

The coach admitted after the game that he was not happy with his team’s performance in the first half and explained why he had decided to change his team for the second 45 minutes.

“I think the result is fair. We were able to win more easily. Elche played a great game. It was very difficult and it is a vital victory,” he said. “At the break I had the feeling that we didn’t deserve to lose. I was angry. I had the feeling that by attacking better, we would win. We made a tactical change in that sense”.

More changes followed with Adama Traore and Memphis replacing Ousmane Dembélé and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Memphis scored the game-winner from the penalty spot and has now scored in back-to-back games since returning from injury.

