Elden Ring, 10 out of 10 on FreeGameTips: all the games that received the highest score

There is no perfect game, but yes masterpieces. The ’10’ in the video game press has always aroused reluctance, because traditionally the idea that the maximum mark was something intangible and unattainable has been contemplated, since there is no impeccable work. However, over time it has taken on a different dimension. Throughout the 25 years of FreeGameTips, the magazine has awarded its highest distinction to very specific games. The most recent? Elden Ring, the video game from the creators of Dark Souls.

Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Halo 3, Half-Life: Alyx, Persona 5… very different games, but somehow they have led the video game industry in a different direction. Next We remember the video games that were awarded the ’10’, quality titles worth exploring. We also introduce some classic video games that were analyzed a posteriori as retroanalysis, products that were marketed before FreeGameTips began its journey in the video game press.

What other games have received a 10 on FreeGameTips?

The creators of Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice return in style with Elden Ring. Directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki, the From Software title has had the participation of the author of A Song of Ice and Fire, George RR Martin, who has worked on the construction of the context of the story. Features a huge, organic open worldwhich enhances exploration and delves into a design that marks a before and after, as did The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in its day.

Miyazaki and his team take all the lessons learned over the years and apply them to their roundest product, his crowning work. Comparatively, it is a very Dark Souls-style production, which means that it is based on gameplay based on action, role-playing and the construction of the protagonist. How could it be otherwise, the difficulty is another of the characteristics of the game, as it is integrated into the gameplay itself and invites the player to progress.

The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 took place amid controversy: the console version was released on the market broken and with numerous errors. For this reason, it so happens that in FreeGameTips there are two different analyzes: the first of them, the PC version, obtained a 10 in the magazine; instead, the adaptation to the previous generation consoles received a notorious suspense, a 4. Be that as it may, the work of CD Projekt RED it has been polished as time has passed. In fact, there is already a native new generation version for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5.

The creators of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt take us to Night City, a city of neon lights consumed by dystopia. True to the style of the Polish developer, Cyberpunk 2077 has been conceived as a narrative product, where the plot unfolds into different branches depending on the decisions. Playably, the RPG and shooter genres are combined, as well as the mechanics of stealth or hacking. At the moment nothing is known about future paid expansions, which will expand the main story.

“Half-Life 3, Half-Life 3, Half-Life 3.” There have been many voices that have repeatedly asked for it over the years, but Valve had other plans. The North American company began experimenting with virtual reality and thought that this saga could fit with this technology. The result is Half-Life: Alyx, a title that uses the benefits of VR and integrates them into a unique game, like no other. Alyx is, in essence, that Half-Life 3 that people have been asking for for so many years, a must-have that no one should miss.

The problem is that currently the virtual reality is a demanding technology, which not only requires players to have a headset, but also a computer powerful enough to be able to work. Valve hasn’t ruled out releasing Half-Life: Alyx on PlayStation VR, and now that a new device has been announced, who knows what could happen. Meanwhile, whoever has the option to enter this immersive experience cannot miss the opportunity to do so.

In the final years of the Wild West, the United States begins to transform into a great power. At the beginning of the 20th century, the era of the bandits is over and the authorities fight against the cowboys with the full force of the law. In this context, the plans of Arthur Morgan and his gang of gunmen is truncated after trying to rob a bank. The coup goes wrong and they are forced to flee, otherwise all that awaits them is the unloving embrace of the gallows. Red Dead Redemption 2 is the plot prequel to the first installment, an exciting open world game that surprises with its stunning graphics and elaborate story.

The western Rockstar Games was in development for more than 7 years, a creative process that was not easy and not exempt from controversy, since the journalist Jason Schreier brought to light the situation of labor exploitation (crunch) that the workers endured. The production ended up coming out in 2018 and triumphed in critics: Red Dead Redemption 2 it’s a slow paced game, which combines action-focused gameplay with survival sections and more. A perfect translation of the genre of western movies to video games.

Both Persona 5 and the expanded and improved version, Persona 5: Royal, received a 10 on FreeGameTips. The saga developed by P Studio reaches new heights of quality In this fifth installment, he picks up the classic elements and takes them to a new level. Graphically beautiful, playably wonderful, this JRPG presents deep mechanics in both its aspects: it is, in part, a visual novel, but it also introduces a demanding and quality turn-based combat system.

Tokyo Japan. The protagonist is a student at Shujin Academy, a school where he trains with his classmates. There he will live his day to day, attend classes and meet his friends to go out in real locations such as Akihabara, Shinjuku and Shibuya. The Social Link mechanic supports the narrative, as it allows you to establish links with the characters around you. Away from academia, the main characters they visit an alternate reality when night falls. There they can summon their Persona, entities that give them supernatural powers and give them the opportunity to fight against the fiercest enemies. Without a doubt, one of the best JRPGs of recent years, a game that you cannot miss.

Very occasionally a video game comes out that marks a before and after, that determines the future of the industry and that establishes the pillars to build new experiences. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of those titles, a video game that makes exploration and open world building a real art. Hyrule has succumbed and the remains of ancient devices are scattered throughout its scenes. After years of slumber, the hero Link awakens at Zelda’s call. Only he will be able to contain the evil that hangs over the kingdom, but will he be able to do it?

The usual structure of The Legend of Zelda adapts to a new playable reality. Some of the elements that Skyward Sword outlined, such as stamina, become vitally important in Breath of the Wild. Dungeons as such disappear, but everyone is thought of as a huge puzzle that rewards exploration. With the tools provided by the title, players can solve situations in a different way, so that at all times it stimulates logical thinking. Breath of the Wild is a hymn to freedom.

