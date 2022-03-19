Elden Ring: A player steals a legendary weapon during a competitive match

Elden Ring, the new action RPG from From Software, proposes us to explore a huge open world in which we must face all kinds of dangers. Until now, it was clear to us that we had better watch out for the dragons, knights, and other creatures that inhabit the Midlands. What we had not thought of is that when it appears an invading player can not only kill us; he is also capable of robbing us our most precious treasure. This is the case of ShikasClouds, who has taken advantage of a PvP duel to steal the Darkmoon Greatsword with which the rest of the players were bartering.

How did you get it?

This user decided to invade the world of other players who, according to what we can see in the video, were exchanging – or giving each other – weapons. Neither short nor lazy, instead of attacking his three opponents, he decided to run and pick up the item that was on the ground. It doesn’t matter if he later returns to his world, cancels the match, or is defeated; once he picks up the object, it is his forever. And in this case it is nothing more and nothing less than the Darkmoon Greatsworda legendary weapon that can only be obtained once in the game, as part of Ranni’s quest.

Elden Ring: From Software’s new masterpiece

a blunt 10 out of 10, that’s the rating it was able to achieve in our analysis. In the conclusion, we said that “From Software surpasses itself and adapts the Souls formula to a prodigious world, overwhelming both in its scale and its artistic direction, its freedom to explore and the nature of its many, many challenges”. You can read the full text at this link.

Elden Ring is available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. If you are playing and need help fighting the final bosses, finding any legendary weapon, talisman, or spellas well as different tips and tricks such as Great Runes, Holy Towers and unlock the endings of the game, we offer you our complete guide.

Source | ShikasClouds