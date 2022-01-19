Elden Ring, a short video shows a rain of arrows against the Tree Sentinel – Nerd4.life

Elden Ring was shown by Bandai Namco with a very short video in which the character is seen summoning a rain of arrows against the boss Tree Sentinel.

There clip, posted by the publisher’s English division on Twitter, was actually captured by one of the game’s trailers and therefore it is not an unreleased sequence, but it also serves the purpose of emphasizing the variety of the Elden Ring combat system that we tried to November.

“The Tree Sentinel is not having the best morning ever,” the Bandai Namco UK post wryly states. “With so many options for the combat, which one will you choose in Elden Ring? ”

The emphasis on variety of the new title of From Software is in fact completely justified, if we consider that the repertoire of our character will really include a large number of maneuvers and special abilities, such as the possibility of evoking theArrow Rain of the video.

However, it will be the structure open world to substantially change the experience compared to the various chapters of Dark Souls, giving us a vast world to explore freely, full of pitfalls but also precious resources.

Elden Ring will be available starting February 25 in PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One versions.