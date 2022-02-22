Elden Ring Achievement List Leaked and Number of Game Bosses Confirmed

Elden Ring is one of the most anticipated games of the year. Not surprisingly, Miyazaki’s creativity meets the talent for narration and storytelling of George RR Matin, creator of Game of Thrones, in an epic new adventure that has us players in suspense. And although there are still a few days to go before its launch, we are receiving various news and leaks about what awaits us.

The last thing has been the list of achievements / trophies of the game, which reveals the total number of bosses that we will face in the title, as well as several of their names. Just in case, and as a warning to the navigator, what we will tell you next could be considered a spoiler of the game, so keep reading only if you want to know these details before enjoying Elden Ring.

The Elden Ring Achievement List Revealed

As we see in Exputer, the list of achievements / trophies of Elden Ring refers to thirty bosses. An extensive list that includes names like Shardbear of Radhan, one of the shard lords. Along with him we will have others like Rykard, Mohg or Morgott.

In addition, the list of achievements gives us an idea of ​​​​the endings that we can see or enjoy in Elden Ring. In this way, according to what was leaked, we will have two possible endings, something common in Miyazaki games. This, together with the ten available classes, makes fans of the genre happy to enjoy hundreds of hours in the world created by FromSoftware.

Elden Ring will arrive on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC on February 25, 2022.