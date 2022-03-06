Elden Ring – All the ELITE summons in the game, cost and how to find them

If you are looking for an easy mode in Elden Ring, although it does not exist as such, it is surely the invocations that can give you the most cable. They are various characters that can be summoned at certain times of the adventure, and in almost all bosses, to lend you a hand.

Today we tell you what they are legendary or elite summons, the most powerful in the game, where to find them and what their characteristics are. If what you want is to unlock them at the beginning of the game, we tell you how in our guide.

All Elite Summons

storm falcon It is located in the Chapel of Anticipation. 47 CP Grants a very significant physical damage buff if your build is strength. Banished Knight Oleg It is obtained in the Tomb of the Hero right at the beginning of the game, after finishing the Corrupted Root. 100 CP It does a lot of damage and has great mobility. Banished Knight Engvall It is dropped by the boss of the Catacombs of Agualóbrega. 100 CP Something rougher but with more attack range thanks to the halberd. Knight Floh It is obtained in the Tomb of the Hero Gelmir. 95 CP Fast and with great damage, but quite fragile. Battle Mage Hugues Obtained after defeating him in the West Caelid Memory Jail. 122 CP It deals a lot of damage from a distance, takes a lot of hits and can also hit at short distances. Latenna the Albinaurica 74 CP Good damage, but tremendously immobile. Perfumer Tricia It is obtained in the catacombs to the west of the entrance of Altus. 78 CP Heals you and gives you a ton of buffs. Depraved Perfumer Carmaan He is in the Volcano Mansion, making use of all the secret path until he returns to the locked room. 124 CP Applies status ailments to enemies and can deal some damage. Design Killer Rollo It is obtained after fighting with the twin bosses that attack you on the way to the sacred tower of the capital. 113 PC He is a great fighter, with great stamina, damage and can breathe fire. Dark Flame Monk Amon It is hidden in an invisible drop before the Hieratic Tree. you can check it here. 115 CP Its flames deal damage over time to the enemy and can also hit up close. Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff It can be found in the Hero’s Tomb west of Lyndell, the capital. 108 CP His spear and shield are impressive, but so are his attacks with electricity. Ogha Knight It is found in the catacombs of eastern Caelid, on the coast, after finishing the boss. 106 CP Tremendously versatile due to his bow and his sword/shield. Lhutel the Headless It is found in the central catacombs of the Weeping Peninsula, after finishing the boss. 104 CP Its ability to disappear to dodge enemy blows is very useful. Knight Finlay It is found in the Hieratic Tree, near the prayer chapel, inside an already open chest. 127 CP. He has a lot of range for his holy attacks and quite a bit of damage, but he’s weak. Tiche Black Knife You have to fight the boss of the eternal jail west of Liurnia. 132 CP It does an awful lot of damage thanks to the flames it throws. Mimic Tear It is obtained in a chest behind some imp statues in which you will use Stone Sword Keys. 660 Life. Copy your character, weapons and spells. Lady of the Finger Therolina Obtained from Seluvis’s corpse at the end of Ranni’s quest. 82 CP. It will heal and buff you during the fight. Jarhead Puppet It can be found on Seluvis’s body at the end of Ranni’s quest. 60 CP. Throw all kinds of consumables at enemies. Dolores, the sleeping arrow It is located in Caria’s mansion. 87 CP. Fire arrows that put enemies to sleep. Nepheli Loux Puppet It can be obtained as a puppet thanks to the quest chain. 90 CP. He has two axes and hits with very powerful electric attacks. Mudeater Puppet It is obtained thanks to Seluvis. 118 CP. It does a lot of damage, especially if they let it charge up its magic attack. Lady of the Night and Swordswoman Puppets They are in the Eternal City, behind a statue of a Stone Keyblade imp. 97 CP. They have the benefit of being two spirits, and being able to deal damage at different distances.

Can they beat a Boss if they upgrade to +10?

Thanks to the work of the YouTube channel Garden of Eyes, we can see the power of these summons at level +10, thanks to the Spectral Convalariae. One of the most difficult bosses in the game can be almost obliterated by these entities without any help from us. We encourage you to use them if you can’t handle the toughest bosses in the Elden Ring.