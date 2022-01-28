Elden Ring, are you a beginner? Here is the class you must avoid according to Miyazaki

A little less than a month after the expected launch of Elden Ring, director Hidetaka Miyazaki granted a long interview to the editors of the PlayStation Blog, in which he was able to touch on many topics.

FromSoftware’s games are famous for being very difficult. If on the one hand this peculiarity of theirs has contributed to fueling their myth and inducing legions of players to willingly try their hand at the challenge, on the other hand it has frightened the players. beginners. During the chat, Miyazaki tried to cheer up this particular category of gamers, inviting them to face Elden Ring at their own pace, without pressure and fear. “In Elden Ring they will have a number of options at their disposal to overcome the most complex situations and use cunning to outwit enemies and bosses. If they get stuck, they can choose to return at a later time, in order to experience a sense of continuous progress, without repeatedly hitting their heads against the wall. They will have the freedom to understand how to approach each challenge, always at their own pace “. If necessary, they can also rely on elements of multiplayer, which were “made easier and more accessible”. Miyazaki hopes that “let the players make the most of it”.

Regarding the choice of class, the director felt like giving only one piece of advice to beginners: “As for the starting class, it will be up to the players to choose. As this is an RPG, they will be free to select the one they prefer and find the most beautiful. However, I recommend avoiding the class that starts without equipment, called Wretch. As in previous games, it’s the hardest class to go with to start”.

During the interview, Miyazaki also talked about the similarities between Elden Ring and Sekiro Shadows Die Twice.