Elden Ring bans those who have managed to steal this character’s underwear

There is an object of Elden Ring that, despite being available in the final game, was not intended to serve as an element equippable for gamers: it’s about the underwear of Fia, Consort of the Dead, one of the characters in the game whose armor set contains the Deathbed Smallspanties that players gained access to through the use of cheats and that has become one of the most popular items in the FromSoftware community.

Those responsible for the game decided kick out of mode on-line to all the users who had cheated to get their characters dressed with said object. So far everything more or less normal, since after all they are exercising their authority to ban to those who use hacks in multiplayer Elden Ringno matter how harmless they are, but What happens when a person who hasn’t cheated accidentally gets this item? Apparently they are also receiving penalties for it, even though they did not cheat.

The solution to ban could be to delete the game completely

Community users of Elden Ring on Reddit are reporting that they have been banned from multiplayer for 180 days because of this item, despite the fact that they have not obtained it illegally. It turns out that it is possible to get said underwear through fighting on-line with other players who have it, since when they beat them they can drop that object and we can take it without knowing that it is a prohibited item.

These people have contacted Bandai Namco to indicate that it is a mistake and that they have not used cheats to get hold of the Deathbed Smallssomething that seems to matter little: removing the item from the inventory seems not to be enough to prevent permanent removal of the multiplayer, and from the company they would be asking to delete the entire game of those who have received this item, even if by mistake. At least, that is, patch 1.04 of Elden Ring there will be fixed bug that allowed to transfer this object prohibited through multiplayer, so we recommend you update the game before accessing the mode on-line.

Elden Ring It is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and PC. If you haven’t tried this magnificent game yet, you can read what we thought in our analysis. If you are already exploring the Midlands, we recommend having our guide handy.