Elden Ring becomes one of the highest rated games in history by critics

Yesterday afternoon the first analyzes of the long-awaited Elden Ring began to appear, the new creation by Hidetaka Miyazaki with the collaboration of George RR Martin as creator of the background and lore of the game; not the dialogue and the plot.

After the latest gameplays and trailers of the game, the expectation was fixed on its reviews, and it seems that it has captivated us all, achieving averages of 97 and 98 on Metacritic and OpenCritic. In our case, the analysis will take a few more days, but it is currently in process for your Xbox version.

With over 90 reviews in so far… Elden Ring is currently the #1 highest-rated game of all time on OpenCritic Reviews here: https://t.co/oZ3unrEz7F pic.twitter.com/yCRWhsaro5 —OpenCritic (@Open_Critic) February 23, 2022

Elden Ring makes history

FromSoftware has done it again. Elden Ring is not only the highest rated game of 2022 so far, but, critically, it’s also one of the best ever. We’ve yet to get feedback from players, though we don’t expect any big changes to their ratings.