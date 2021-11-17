Elden Ring beta, a new monster outside the boundaries of the map – Nerd4.life

There beta from Elden Ring it hides secrets, it seems: a user has stumbled upon a monster unpublished that is out of the map boundaries, a kind of huge ferocious bear: you can see it briefly in action above.

As you know, we tried the Elden Ring network test and realized the great potential of the new title developed by From Software, but we did not imagine that the game already had so many hidden elements in its current state.

In practice, the fact of going beyond the boundaries of map has become a constant for users who want to discover new secrets and possible Elden Ring easter eggs, and on YouTube there are now numerous video illustrating such shipments.

In the very short clip that you find at the head of the news, captured by Allison the Maidenless, we see an unreleased monster that looks like a huge bear and in fact attacks with its deadly claws, inflicting great damage with each blow.

In general it seems that there are quite a few bears outside the confines of the Elden Ring beta map, but this is at least a pack leader. After that, as mentioned, there is no shortage of further contents and secrets that already suggest the vastness of the world created by From Software for their new game.