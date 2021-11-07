Elden Ring Collector’s Edition: PS4 edition only available

After the presentation of the Elden Ring gameplay on November 4, where the Collector’s Edition was also announced, Amazon opens the pre-orders of this very limited special edition rich in content, let’s find out together.

The Elden Ring Collector’s Edition is pre-orderable for 189.98 euros for PS4 – PS5 (finished) – Xbox One and Series X (finished) with a release date scheduled for February 25, stocks are very limited, so if you are interested in buying it, do not hesitate, it may be impossible in the future to buy it at this price.

Inside the rich game package we will find:

Game Disc or Game Code for the PC version only;

Exclusive Steelbook;

Statue of Malenia – Sword of Miquella (23 cm);

40-page hardcover artbook;

Digital soundtrack;

Poster, Art cards, Set of stickers and Fabric patch already included in the Launch Edition (EMEA exclusive).

In addition, by pre-ordering the game, you will get digital bonus content:

Digital Adventure Guide, containing useful information to help players enter the Interregnum

“THE RING” Bonus Gesture – Receive the “THE RING” gesture at the start of the game. The gesture can also be obtained in-game

Also on Amazon it is also possible to pre-order the Standard edition of the game, at the price of 59.99 euros for PC or 69.99 euros for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X.