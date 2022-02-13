Elden Ring, day one broken? The blockbuster RPG is coming to stores, watch out for spoilers

Regardless of the already nerve-wracking wait by soulslike fans for the launch of Elden Ring, several employees of international commercial chains are sharing photos online that testify to the arrival in the store of the first retail copies of FromSoftware’s blockbuster GDR.

The shots in question, as easily predictable, are quickly making the rounds of social networks and industry forums, generating a heated discussion among those who ask these retailers to break the day one and those who, on the other hand, demand compliance with the launch times agreed with the publishers and developers.

The photos shared by employees of video game stores who have already received the first retail copies of Elden Ring, however, show boxes full of PlayStation and Xbox versions, both in Standard and Steelbook editions of the collector’s editions. At the time of writing, no news has yet emerged on the net regarding the possible breakdown of Elden Ring day one by digital stores or shops, but we still invite users to pay particular attention to social posts with annoying spoilers on the story, on the settings and on the contents of FromSoftware’s ambitious soulslike on which they could inadvertently run into from here to the marketing of the title.

If you want to pass the wait for the Elden Ring launch scheduled for February 25 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S, we invite you to read our in-depth analysis with the report of the six hours of exploration of Elden Ring spent in the Interregnum to draw up the conclusive analysis of our review.