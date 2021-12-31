Elden Ring does not require you to use the Torrente mount, the choice is up to the player – Nerd4.life

FromSoftware chief as well as director of Elden Ring, Hidetaka Miyazaki, reassured the players that they will not be forced to go to horse to explore the map and will not have to use the mount compulsorily in Elden Ring fights. Fighting on horseback or traveling on horseback are only options that can be effective, but there is no compulsion.

Miyazaki explained this during an interview with EDGE magazine (number 367) when asked about enemy encounters seen in the Elden Ring Network Test. The director replied: “At no time do we want to force the player to use horseback or combat on horseback. Rather, we want to construct situations that may require a horse crossing or suggest that horseback combat is a viable strategy, and is it is up to the player to decide whether to pursue these strategies. They should never feel like something is being forced upon them. ”

Enemies on horseback will not be missing in Elden Ring

He then went on to say: “In terms of design of the map and the encounters themselves, due to the size and structure of the world, the game should encourage moving around using Torrent. And even horse fighting, hopefully, will play out in favor of the variety of player choices and how they deal with various situations, with that level of freedom. So, in that sense, yes, we designed the world with that in mind. “At the same time, though, you are never forced to use it extensively.

We also found out in the same interview that Elden Ring will be FromSoftware’s “best game ever”, according to Hidetaka Miyazaki.