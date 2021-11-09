Elden Ring for PC locked at 60fps – Nerd4.life

Apparently the PC version from Elden Ring will have the framerate locked at 60fps, this at least is what emerged from the technical specifications issued by Bandai Namco, which did not make many players very happy, especially those with high-end systems. The “up to 60fps” specification leaves little doubt about it, although it must be said that there is always room for an afterthought.

Unlocking the framerate on PC may come with a patch post launch, perhaps the one that will introduce ray tracing, not supported immediately. We hope so, as certain limits make little sense these days and are unwelcome by PC gamers.

For the rest we remind you that Elden Ring will come out February 25, 2022 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PS4 and PS5. The scenario of the game was written by George RR Martin, while the direction is Hidetaka Miyazaki, the most appreciated author of FromSoftware.

A NEW FANTASY ACTION RPG.

Arise, Lightless, and let yourself be guided by grace towards the conquest of the ancestral Ring, whose power will make you lord of the Interregnum.

• A boundless and surprising world

A vast world, in which boundless lands full of dangers intersect seamlessly with underground mazes with sumptuous three-dimensional architecture. Explore the unknown and fight deadly threats in a world where survival is an achievement.

• Bring your character to life

In addition to creating your hero’s appearance from scratch, you can customize his equipment by choosing weapons, armor and spells. Develop his skills according to your style of play, favoring physical strength or focusing on magical practices.

• An epic drama born of myth

Experience a multi-faceted story told by fragments. An epic drama in which the stories of each character intertwine against the backdrop of the Interregnum.

• A special online mode that connects experiences

In addition to the classic multiplayer mode, which allows you to connect directly to other players and explore together, the game includes an asynchronous online function that makes the presence of other heroes tangible.