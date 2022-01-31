Elden Ring for PC will use EasyAntiCheat, according to the EULA on Steam – Nerd4.life

The PC version of Elden Ring will use EasyAntiCheat to prevent or at least limit the proliferation of hackers and cheats in multiplayer.

Confirmation came via theEULA (End User License Agreement) published by Bandai Namco on Steam. For the uninitiated, EasyAntiCheat is an anti-cheat system made by Epic Games that basically monitors the hardware and analyzes the game binaries to reveal the use of cheats or unauthorized changes to the game code. It is currently used for numerous multiplayer games, such as Fortnite, Apex Legends, For Honor and Rust, just to name a few.

By accepting the EULA or giving tacit consent by playing Elden Ring, therefore, users allow EasyAntiCheat to collect, store, store and publish data on cheats to prevent their use in the game, identify guilty players and ban them if necessary. Unfortunately, this is not a definitive solution, as in any case a handful of hackers usually manage to circumvent this type of protection, but it should still help to limit the spread of cheats.

Elden Ring will be available starting in February 25 for PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One and PC. In these days Game Informer has published a gameplay video dedicated to the Morne Castle and one to the new “Liurna of the Lakes” area.