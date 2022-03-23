Elden Ring: George RR Martin denies naming the bosses with his initials

Theories must be proven and it seems that the latest speculations of the fans about Elden Ring are not on the right track. It has been speculated that some final bosses owe his name to George RR Martin, or rather to his initials. They refer to Godfrey, Radagon, Rennala and Marika (GRRM), but as the author of Game of Thrones has written on his official blog, it is a simple invention of the followers.

“There’s this weird story on the internet about how I’ve hidden my initials in the Elden Ring because… oh, some characters’ names start with R, G, or M. To which I’ve been like, ‘huh? What? Really?’ This is news to me. I’ve been writing and publishing stories since 1971 and I suspect I’ve given the characters names beginning with R, G and M all along, along with 23 other letters of the alphabet too. Deciding on names is difficult, especially since A Song of Ice and Fire uses so many.”

And continues: Why would I have to hide my name within the game? My name is IN the game, as one of the creators. Hey, Elden Ring is exciting enough, no need to make things up.”

Towards the spin-offs of Game of Thrones

George RR Martin has not only written A Song of Ice and Fire, he is the author of many other stories. He currently works with HBO on the various spin off of the Game of Thrones saga, with the first of them planned for this year. The House of the Dragon, which does not yet have a more specific release date, is set hundreds of years before the original series. Based on the book Fire and Blood, the Targaryen family is the main protagonist.

Source | George R.R. Martin