Elden Ring – Golden Scarab: Key talisman to farm runes and level up fast

For a long time we have doubted the existence of a talisman that increases rune gains in Elden Ring, since after finishing the story and searching pretty well in all areas of the game, we had not been able to find it.

It exists, it’s just very well hidden, at the bottom of a dungeon that’s easy to miss. To prevent you from making the same mistake as us, here we explain how to achieve it.

Get the golden scarab

Let’s start by specifying that this talisman is going to be difficult to obtain at a low level, since it is obtained as a reward from a secondary dungeon boss of Caelid, the 3rd region of the game, it is probably better to try to go looking for it. after defeating Margit and Godrick. Given the exponential increase in rune gains as you progress, it’s not like you’re going to miss out on a lot of potential levels. But you are free to try the adventure, if you want to accept the challenge.

The dungeon in question is not far from the Meteor Scepter, another important item. If you haven’t already, also go find the Eastern Necrolimbo Map Fragment, which reveals part of Caelid as you pass by, making it much easier for you to navigate and therefore discover the dungeon.

Probably the easiest and safest route is simply follow the road northeast of the Eastern Necrolimbo, the one heading east towards Caelid. By staying on the road and galloping past an enemy, you should reach the grace point without problems.

Now, from grace point, go all the way to the east, without deviating from that direction. You will come to a ravine guarded by an Iron Lady equipped with spinning blades. You have to jump on the branches above the ravine to cross it, and thus reach the middle of the cave on the other side.

the deserted cave

This dungeon isn’t particularly difficult, at least if you have the right tools on hand. Namely, a torch, preferably a lamp, as well as boluses of poison. Healing spells are also good options.

You will literally have to traverse scarlet swamps that will slow you down by having to dodge eruptions and poison spells. Suffice to say, trying to get through the area at low level and without consumables risks becoming a nightmare. The good news is that the enemies in the dungeon are very weak. The only notable enemy before the boss is a giant flower that you can more easily ignore or kill using fire.

Things will get complicated with the boss, although he is far from being the worst of his kind, since he is simply a Valkyrie of rot, at least at first. A second Valkyrie will come to help her. They are quite dangerous, especially at low levels. Fortunately, it is possible to knock them to the ground with heavy attacks. Watch out for his impalement technique, as well as his fearsome holy spells. In case of victory, you will receive the coveted talisman.

Golden Scarab Stats

Sacrificing a talisman slot is always a difficult choice, especially since in Elden Ring, Runes from bosses arrive much faster than in Dark Souls, making it difficult to switch teams at the end of the fight. In this case, it’s worth it, as the +20% rune bonus can make a big difference, especially during a farming session.