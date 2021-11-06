Elden Ring graphically “old”? There is a next-gen surprise

Elden Ring continues to be one of the most anticipated games coming out early next year as the new soulslike from FromSoftware promises sparks.

The true heir of the saga of Dark Souls he showed up again yesterday, November 4th, with a long video lasting 15 minutes.

In fact, in the movie we were able to take a look at the open world set up by the developers, in addition to the various scenarios and bosses that we are going to face.

All without counting the announcement of pre-order bonuses and a truly exaggerated Premium Collector’s Edition that will delight all collectors.

Now, as also reported by GameInformer, it looks like From’s new souls will have a Performance Mode and a Graphics Mode on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, at least according to the announcement of the Collector’s Edition that appeared on GameStop.

Under the section “Enhanced Experience”, the announcement of the well-known retailer explains in fact that Elden Ring will have two game modes.

«Using the power of the new generation of Xbox Series X / S and PS5 consoles the game will allow gamers to personalize their experience choosing between Graphic Mode to enhance the graphics (up to 4K) or Performance mode for a higher frame rate (up to 60 FPS) “, we read in the description.

If all of this is true, it would be in line with what we have seen in the past in other cross-generational titles.

A large number of games released on both old and next-gen consoles in fact feature a graphics mode that focuses more on resolution, along with a second one that focuses on higher frame rates.

FromSoftware has not officially announced the two modes at the moment of game for Elden Ring, which is why we await confirmation in this sense.

Let us remember that in the while it is there a monstrous character, within the game, which has recently given us a pleasant confirmation for the course of the adventure.

But not only that: days ago one of the many images of the game showed us a character as mysterious as it is fascinating, already entered in the myth and in the hearts of the fans.

Finally, come on SpazioGames We have recently also proposed our ranking of the best games belonging to the soulslike genre.