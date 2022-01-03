Elden Ring, graphics team under pressure: Demon’s Souls is too good on PS5

I work on Elden Ring they are proceeding at full speed and, barring further thoughts, the role-playing game will see the light on February 25th. The developers of ‘soulslike’ had to face some headaches, as he said Hidetaka Miyazaki in a recent interview.

According to the game director and president of FromSoftware, the Elden Ring graphics team felt “pressured” after seeing the amazing work done by Bluepoint Games on Demon’s Souls. The homonymous remake developed for PlayStation 5, in fact, an absolutely majestic work from a technical point of view, which would have affected the graphic designers and designers involved in the production of the new RPG of the Japanese software house.

Elden Ring and the fearsome confrontation with the Demon’s Souls remake

In an interview granted to EDGE magazine, Hidetaka Miyazaki revealed some interesting background regarding the development of Elden Ring. The visionary game designer – author, among other things, of Dark Souls, Bloodborne And Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – spoke about the strong pressure felt by his team members after witnessing the debut of Bluepoint Games’ Demon’s Souls. “Yes, I’m pretty sure the graphs on our staff have heard that pressure more than anyone else “, confirmed the president of FromSoftware.

Miyazaki reiterates, in any case, that graphic fidelity is not an absolute priority for its software house. “What we aim for on the graphic side depends on the technical requirements of the game itself and has a lower priority than the other elements of the development”. We remind you that FromSoftware’s creations stand out from the competition for the great attention paid to gameplay, precise and engaging, as well as for the high quality of the artistic sector.

The father of the Souls series also admitted that he did not never played the Bluepoint Games title, as this would turn out “a lot of old emotions, a lot of old memories, and there it would get a little overwhelming and I wouldn’t feel like playing “.

A statement that is not surprising, since Miyazaki also stated that he has no intention of playing Elden Ring: “[…] a game that I made myself. my personal policy. You would not get any of the experiences the new player will experience. As I said before, I don’t feel like I’m playing “.

The game designer declared himself very satisfied with the restoration carried out by Bluepoint, a company that has always specialized in the development of remakes and remasters – such as that of Shadow of the Colossus (PS4, 2018). We recall that last September Bluepoint Games was officially acquired by Sony: now that it is part of PlayStation Studios, the software house is working to the next exclusive dedicated to PlayStation 5.