Elden Ring: Guerrilla and Ubisoft developers criticize its interface and mission design

Elden Ringthe new title from the creators of Dark Souls, is enjoying unprecedented success and, as we discussed in our full review, it is a strong candidate to win the GOTY award at the next The Game Awards. However, despite its quality, FromSoftware’s game has received some criticism, mainly focused on the lack of optimization of its version for computers. Now the focus of criticism is on the mission layout and in-game HUDand it is that according to reports from Sportskeeda some developers from Guerrilla Games and Ubisoft have spoken on this same subject in networks.

Watch as a Horizon: Forbidden West Developer complains that Elden Ring got higher scores than his game, and then starts lashing out saying that Elden Ring has shit quests and keeps whining like a baby. Then going protected. pic.twitter.com/R66bBPIgeb GamesNosh (@GamesNosh) March 5, 2022

As you have seen in the tweet attached, a Guerrilla Games developer who participated in Horizon Forbidden West commented that the analyzes of Elden Ring they did not take into account the mission design when scoring the title. Next, the developer decided to protect his personal account by putting it in lock mode so that only his followers can interact with him. His comment was actually a reply to a thread posted by a developer at Ubisoft Stockholm in which protest about the game’s HUD and the Metacritic scoreas well as the poorness of its optimization in its version of computers.

As we can see in their profiles, Ahmed Salama, the Ubisoft developer, is the director of HUD and has worked on titles such as Battlefield 2042 or Horizon: Zero Dawn, while Blake is a senior mission designer at Guerrilla Games. In general, it could be said that both developers have criticized certain aspects of Elden Ring because they consider FromSoftware’s title to be rated too high on Metacritic, while Horizon Forbidden West He deserved more points than he got. Elden Ring account at the time of this writing with a score of 97/100while Forbidden West have a 88/100.

Imagine what Elden Ring would be like if it were from Ubisoft

As a result of the controversy that has been generated about the interface of Elden Ring and its mission design, the journalist Jason Schreier has shared through his personal account a Reddit publication in which a user has imagined what the HUD of the new FromSoftware would look like in case it had been developed by Ubisoft. Of course, it should be noted that, despite the fact that the titles of the study of Assassin’s Creed and farcry They have an interface that usually shows a lot of information for the player, their games usually have several options to add or remove certain aspects so that we can adapt the gaming experience to our liking.