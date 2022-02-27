Elden Ring Guide: Ashes of War, how do they work?

As part of our comprehensive guide to Elden Ringin this article we focus on the ashes of war, a series of objects that serve to enhance our weapons thanks to status effects, abilities and modification of statistics. We tell you everything you need to know to make the most of them.

Ashes of War in Elden Ring, what are they and how to use them?

It is a series of items you can find by exploring the open world, dungeons and also defeating enemies. You can also try to locate those silver beetles that are roaming around all the stages, as they will often drop one of them. There are a huge number of different Ashes of War, and it never hurts to take a look at your inventory to see if any might be of use to you.

Ashes of War are attached to weapons (only one for each part, not forgetting that there are special weapons that cannot be modified). The result of doing so is always a new skill that you can perform while you have said two-handed weapon and press the special attack button (L2 on PlayStation and LT on Xbox). They are very powerful attacks: stomp jumps, spiral slashes, and even magic projectiles, among other moves.

What’s more, some Ashes of War are able to imbue your weapons with a special status permanently. For example, some ashes with magic effect equated on a sword, will make it automatically transform into a sword that not only damages physically, but also magically.

You can manage the Ashes of War at the blacksmith on the round table or at the forge in the first church you see as soon as you complete the game. Even though the easiest and fastest way is to do it in the menu that is displayed resting on any Grace.

Duplicate Ashes of War

If you equip an ash to a certain weapon, you will no longer be able to use it on another one. Luckily, in Elden Ring everything —or almost— has a remedy: it is possible to double the Ashes of War to store several in the inventory and thus use it with as many weapons as you want. For this it is necessary to have a Lost War Ash, an object that many enemies drop after being defeated. You can only perform this action talking to the blacksmith of the Round Table.