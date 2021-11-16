Elden Ring, here is the invincible “enemy” who has done massacre of players

Elden Ring is the game of the moment, because From Software has given some players the chance to try the game in preview with network tests.

The title is expected to say the least, and it represents a great moment for the Japanese team whose intention is to further improve their gameplay.

From Software was recently postponed, recently it was possible to try but the access keys were sold at crazy prices.

With the new video of just over fifteen minutes, however, thehype for Elden Ring can only get up out of all proportion seen how beautiful it is.

As soulslike have accustomed us by now, the From Software titles they are not to be taken lightly and strain the players.

Also Elden Ring it is full of traps and deadly enemies, and obviously devastating boss fights that require patience and dedication. But it is not an enemy that has caused a massacre of players.

Or better, he is not an enemy as you might understand it. There is indeed another thing that has destroyed many players, as he reports Kotaku. And when we say that everything is mortal in soulslike it is because in Elden Ring the deadliest enemy is a hole.

The trial version of Elden Ring opens into a cave where you can just keep going, or throw yourself down to arrive in a new area and explore.

According to the bloodstains on the ground, which have always signaled the death of other players, the very edge of that precipice proved devastating.

As the colleagues of Kotaku with their own experiences, given the amount of other dead players in that area, it likely is one of the deadliest dangers of Elden Ring.

A title that leaves no way out in any case, as we told you in our preview.

And in the meantime, this beautiful painting by Dark Souls it will alleviate yours thirst for dark fantasy.

Like Elden Ring on next generation consoles? The answer is in the definitive videoconference.