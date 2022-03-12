ELDEN RING is almost perfect, but players are not happy with this detail

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

With ratings ranging between 9.5 and 10, it’s easy to assume that ELDEN RING It’s a perfect game, right? While many gamers will agree with those statements, there are those who aren’t entirely happy with some elements of the experience. Thus, in recent days a fan sparked a heated debate on social networks after he highlighted a feature that he did not like.

Fan wants ELDEN RING to explain the meaning of the icons

This week, reddit user Designer-Payment7567 explained that while he agrees with the more minimalist elements of the game, he would like the interface to be clearer with certain elements. Specifically, he confessed that he doesn’t know what the icons that appear at the bottom of the health and stamina bars mean.

Die-hard fans will immediately know that these icons represent certain states, as well as the advantages and disadvantages that the character possesses at that moment. However, pinpointing the meaning of each image is not particularly obvious. Also, it seems that certain effects do not appear in the item descriptions.

Certainly Designer-Payment7567 has a point. ELDEN RING It has dozens of icons that denote multiple states, so it can be confusing for novices to identify the meaning of each one. Considering that the post already has over 24,900 upvotes on reddit, it’s clear that the community sector supports the user’s complaint.

Of course, many players pointed out in the comments section that part of the charm of the studio’s games is discovering those elements for oneself. “Welcome to [los juegos de] FromSoftware, where nothing is explained,” commented a reddit user.

But tell us, do you agree with the user’s complaint? Do you think the game should be clearer? Would the experience lose charm if you explain the meaning of the icons? Let us read you in the comments.

ELDEN RING is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. You will find more news related to it if you click here.

