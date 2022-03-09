Elden Ring: Is one of the endings the beginning of Bloodborne? This is the community theory

Elden Ring is the greatest work of Software. Many years of development have left us with an enormous amount of content; to the point of providing an open world with a density never seen before. It is evident that this has a “trick”, because a multitude of playable concepts, weapons and even spells from other video games of the company are reused.

We find a lot of nods to other titles, such as the Moonlight Sword or the Alexander the Great Jar quest chain that reminds us a lot of the beloved Onion Knight. But for several players in the community this is a trifle compared to one of the endings of the video game, which they consider to be the start of Bloodborne. Obviously, from now on there will be SPOILERS important Elden Ring.

Elden Ring gradually reveals its theme

What at first is an epic fantasy story slowly begins to tell us much more about even larger matters. As we advance in the game, we will find places like the Eternal City from Nokron and the two underground rivers: Siofra and Ainsel. These areas, despite being underground, have a starry sky and a very important cosmic theme.

This continues with references to the stars in various items, spells, and even bosses like Radahn Starbane. This character learned a very special type of magic such as gravitational magic, which comes from the stars themselves. And what is more important, after defeating it we trigger the fall of a meteorite that opens a path to Nokron.

The Eldritch’s face

Although if we begin to move in the field of cosmic horror typical of the Lovecraftian current that has Bloodbornewe will have to look at something very specific that is hidden in the Stormshroud Keep. After going down a fairly demanding platform area and passing in front of some rats and a putrid root boss, you reach what you see in the area above.

Without a doubt, its appearance is similar to what a Bloodborne boss could be, a cosmic horror very similar to some that we saw in the final stretch of the From Software video game. But the interesting thing is that we can talk to a character on the subject, specifically with Roger the magician, who will have a bloodstain in which we can see him die in that area.

This is what it says: “The misshapen corpse under Stormshroud? It’s a holy relic. From the Night of Black Daggers. As that night of murder is called. It happened during the Golden Age of the Tree, long before the Circle was broken.” of Elden. Someone stole the Rune of Death from Maliketh. And one night, Godwyn the Golden was killed. That moment was the first death of a demigod in all of history. That was the beginning. Soon, the Circle of Elden was broken and scattered throughout the Midlands causing the war known as the Shattering. […] I ask you for the utmost caution. Don’t disturb the corpse any more than necessary.”

Therefore, that body is none other than that of Godwyn the Golden after being killed. Since we fight against him in the final part of the game, and we observe that he does not stop having a human appearance, it seems strange. But we must not forget that Elden Ring tells us all the time about people blessed by the Elden Circle, that is, about Ascended. Here we find another point of union with Bloodborne, where the Ancients they could raise mortal people.

The two parts of Márika and the Outer Gods

As we are told about this Eternal City, it is an ancient city punished for betraying the Great Order, that golden grace that watered the Midlands before the breaking of the Elden Circle. And the Circle of Elden is represented by another clearly cosmic entity such as the elden beastthe corporeal form of those Runes until it is enclosed in vessels like the Queen Marika.

But who really is Queen Marika? Here things get a bit complicated, since we never see it on screen and the last being we fight against before fighting the Beast of Elden is called Radagon. Radagon, Rennala’s ex-husband, leaves Rennala to go with Márika. But this is the important thing:This being with reddish hair is nothing more than the male half of the entity known as Márika

Having both sexes and neither at the same time is a property of gods and celestial entities like the angels. Thanks to their separation into two bodies, they can have the offspring we know as Malenia and Michelleas they begin to stop believing in the “Greater Will“and particularly Radagon, begins to rely more on entities called the “Outer God’s“something like the External Gods.

Many of these External Gods they appear in small references behind entities that we see during the adventure. One of them is behind the Two Fingers, another is behind the Three Fingers and the Frenzy Flame, the Formless Mother Mohg refers to and found underground, the Red Rot God of Malenia, or perhaps the What interests us most: the Dark Moon God of Ranni.

More cosmic entities

But they are by no means the only visual evidence we have of cosmic entities in the game. We have one of the examples with Astel, Voidborn. This being is defined as follows: “A terrible malformed star capable of summoning meteorites and of calamitous destruction.”

Its appearance leaves no doubt that it is a being from the stars, as do its spells and attacks, all of them with clear reference to space. This boss could appear in Bloodborne and no one would have suspected that he was out of place.

It can be found during the quest chain of Ranni. And watch out because this witch has a lot to say about this theory that we haven’t touched too much yet.

Ranni and the Age of Stars in Elden Ring

Above you have one of the many endings of Elden Ring. It is the one that is achieved after completing Ranni’s entire chain of missions, and becoming her consort. Before rebuilding Márika and with her the Elden Circle to become her lord, a blue mark will appear on the ground that will allow us to activate the final Age of Stars.

As if the name wasn’t already eloquent enough, Ranni begins a new era in the Midlands unlike any other, and with a huge and eternal full Moon. If we remember the history of Yharnam, the most striking thing about that place is that there was talk of an eternal nightand that the moon was in the sky permanently.

As if this were not enough, Ranni is still a puppet, a doll. And in Bloodborne the puppets are as present as one of them is the one that allows us to level up. “I solemnly swear, to every living being and every living soul, that the Age of the Stars is coming. A journey of a thousand years under the wisdom of the Moon. Here begins the cold night that encompasses everything, reaching the ‘great beyond’“, ends up counting Ranni in this ending.