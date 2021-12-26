Elden Ring is the ideal game for Hidetaka Miyazaki, but the author will not play it – Nerd4.life

Elden Ring stars in an extended special in the new issue of Edge magazine, which also contains an interview with the author Hidetaka Miyazaki, who among other things explained why himself will not play to the new From Software title, although he probably considers it his own ideal game.

“You know, I will probably not play Elden Ring in the end because I did it myself, but this is a sort of principle that I have been carrying around for a long time. It is impossible to experience in this way the pleasure of discovery and the freshness of the unknown novelty that characterizes instead the experience of the players “, explained the author of the game.

As he also previously reported, the great work done in the creation and development prevents Miyazaki from enjoying Elden Ring as a player, knowing him practically in every aspect, although the game is probably also ideal according to his own vision: “This it’s the kind of game open world that I have always wanted to do, with this setting that enriches the ideal experience that I have always tried to achieve “, explained the author again.

“If I see an interesting spot from afar, I really wish I could get there and explore it and I would like to fight a dragon in an epic arena.

Things like these, albeit simple in terms of ideas, they become a reality in Elden Ring and the possibility of being able to insert them and make them work makes this a game very close to my ideal, “explained Miyazaki.

In addition to this, the author also points out how the game is able to offer a remarkable variety: “We wanted to create a world that would stimulate the joy of exploration and create exhilarating things for adventurers. And we wanted to prepare many mysterious situations that players can read and learn about to also stimulate curiosity and the desire for discovery. Variety is something we have been looking for strongly in the creation of this game and which we think we have achieved. “

In the meantime, we’ve looked at the download size on PS5 and seen what George RR Martin’s contribution was to creating Elden Ring.