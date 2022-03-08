Elden Ring, is the open world revolutionary? No, it takes the classic forms, forgotten by many – Nerd4.life

Many consider theopen world Of Elden Ring how revolutionary, but the reality is quite different. More simply, the title of FromSoftware goes to resume ancient videogame forms now forgotten by the mass market, or more simply marginalized for a very simple reason: the average gamer is a poor man who if he is not guided by the hand from the beginning to the end of the game he abandons it at the first difficulty (it will be interesting to know the numbers of Elden Ring, that is how many of its millions of buyers will be able to finish it, how much will go beyond a certain point of the adventure and how many will be discouraged immediately).

Some ways of conceiving open worlds have simply been de-classified under “bad design”, where bad does not necessarily mean wrong, but more laterally “not suitable for the wider audience” that every title with a certain budget must aim for. FromSoftware’s is a silent open world, where the noise of maps, icons and indicators has been turned off, leaving the player with the burden of exploration, which is more or less what happened in most classic RPGs. of the origins, in which the player had to help himself by taking notes and paying attention to what the NPCs said, to obtain useful information to decide the next destination.

The relationship between the player and the geography of the games was not only scenographic, as happens for example in the classic Ubisoft open world (but the same is also true for those of Rockstar and for most of the others), but profoundly playful / imaginative, in the sense that the player actually explored places from which he did not know what to expect and did not go through them unconsciously just to go from one point of interest to another. The maps were wild and initially unknown expanses from which anything could be expected. The journey was part of the experience, where in the modern open world it is only a kind of gauge of the time that elapses between one activity and the next.

The difference between the classic open world and the modern open world would be wide and interesting to deal with, not only from a mechanical point of view, but also from a philosophical point of view, but this is not the right context to do so. Here we just wanted to emphasize how the beauty of Elden Ring’s open world is not the result of who knows what miraculous alchemy, but only of the revival of some classic concepts, placed in a more modern context and suited to the genre of soulslike. It must be said that many players have digested this approach because basically we are talking about a game from FromSoftware and their expectations were set in such a way as to make them more tolerant of certain radical choices. It is likely that if other software houses tried similar solutions they would not have the same luck. After all, the fun also comes from expectation, so it is natural that this is the case. But this, as they say, is another story.