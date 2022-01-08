Elden Ring is the second most desired game on Steam, here is the complete ranking

The wait for Elden Ring is now skyrocketing and as leakers continue to post new gameplay videos of the FromSoftware game, a Steam ranking shows the soulslike in second place among the platform’s most desired games.

The ranking in question is based on the number of users who have added a product to theirs wishlist and therefore also contains games that have been announced but whose release date is not yet known. In the first position we find Dying Light 2 Stay Human, the second installment of the acclaimed zombie-based open world that has received new content for years and years, earning the trust of the community. The anticipation of the title is probably fueled by its imminent release, since day one is set for the next. February 4, 2022.

Here is the ranking of the ten most desired games on Steam:

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Elden Ring Party Animals Hollow Knight Silksong God of War The Day Before Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 STALKER 2 Heart of Chernobyl Starfield Frostpunk 2

Obviously the order of the games of the top 10 it is constantly evolving and only a few hours ago it was Elden Ring who occupied the first position. While waiting to find out if the Techland title will be able to keep the first place, we remind you that on our pages you can find a trial of Dying Light 2 by Francesco Fossetti.