Elden Ring, new trailer and announcement of the open beta at the Game Awards? – Multiplayer.it

According to a rumor, Elden Ring will be present at the Game Awards 2021 with a new one trailer and the announcement relating to the opening of theopen beta, which will allow all users to try the new title developed by From Software.

As you know, we tried the first Elden Ring network test and we were absolutely convinced by the potential of the game, which declines in a structure open world some of the best mechanics in the Dark Souls series, all without neglecting depth, secrets and a terribly fascinating lore.

An alleged leaker wrote on 4chan that the game will star at the Game Awards 2021 in a new one-minute trailer and that the open beta period will be shorter than in closed tests, taking place from 10 to 12 December.

Also according to this source, the new open network test will be set inside the academy of Raya Lucaria, but beyond this there are no further details: to confirm the veracity of this information it will be necessary to wait for the night between 9 and 10 December.

Certainly the new edition of the show organized by Geoff Keighley promises great things, with 40-50 games present, 10 absolute reveal and true next-gen: we’ll see.