Elden Ring on PS5 and Xbox Series X is really next-gen: here’s how it turns

Waiting for the free preview of Elden Ring, coming this week, Bandai Namco has officially unveiled how it will turn FromSoftware’s latest production, thus revealing the performance on console and PC.

With an official press release, the publisher has therefore communicated resolution and framerate next-gen and current-gen from Elden Ring, also formalizing the presence of two graphic modes: Performance and Resolution.

The news had been anticipated by the description of the Collector’s Edition on a well-known video game store, but now it has been made official by the developers themselves.

In preparation for the closed beta which will start on November 12, users will therefore know that what to expect graphically from the highly anticipated latest production by Hidetaka Miyazaki and associates.

As reported by Twinfinite, the PC versions will remain locked at a maximum of 60 FPS, this regardless of the performance made possible by the device: of course it will also be able to reach the resolution in 4K and will support HDR.

As for the Ray tracing, the feature will be available only on Xbox Series X, PS5 and PC, but will only come later via a patch: i 60 FPS they can only be reached from the platforms next-gen, with the inclusion of the Xbox Series S.

Below you will find all performances from Elden Ring according to the different platforms available, as reported on the publisher’s official website:

PC:

Maximum resolution: Up to 3840x2160P

Framerate: Up to 60 FPS

HDR: Supported

Ray tracing (via patch): Supported

PlayStation:

Maximum Resolution: Up to 1920 x 1080P (PS4), Up to 3200 x 1800P (PS4 Pro), Up to 3840x2160P (PS5)

Framerate: Up to 30 FPS (PS4, PS4 Pro), Up to 60 FPS (PS5)

HDR: Supported

Ray tracing (via patch): Supported (PS5)

Xbox:

Maximum resolution: Up to 1600 x 900P (X1), Up to 2560 x 1440P (XSS), Up to 3840x2160P (X1X, XSX)

Framerate: Up to 30 FPS (X1, X1X), Up to 60 FPS (XSS, XSX)

HDR: Supported (X1X, XSS, XSX)

Ray tracing (via patch): Supported (XSX)

However, Bandai Namco has kept us clear that 60 FPS will be achievable only when setting the Performance mode, which will reduce the graphics quality on purpose; if you prefer to prioritize resolution, the developers will ensure that the framerate however, it will never drop below 30 FPS.

It seems therefore that FromSoftware has tried to really please everyone players, offering customizable and balanced graphics options to ensure excellent performance on all consoles.

If you can’t wait to see the game in action, just a few days ago Bandai Namco released 15 minutes of gameplay in Italian.

On the other hand, further exploring the game mechanics, the first beautiful classes of the game have already been announced.

For the occasion, a very precious Collector’s Edition was also unveiled, which immediately conquered the fans: there are in fact those who are already trying to sell it for more than 2 thousand euros.