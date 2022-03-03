Elden Ring performance test with different graphics cards

Elden Ring has a lot to improve in its PC version, say the users themselves, some of whom have decided to return the game until the arrival of a patch that finishes polishing all its technical problems is confirmed.

TechPowerUP! has shared a performance comparison where they put Elden Ring to the test with different graphics cards, and also assess the impact that graphics settings have on performance, and graphics memory consumption. With an RTX3090, the game consumes between 2.8 GB in 900p and 4.7 GB in 4K, while with an RX 6900 XT the consumption ranges from 3 GB to 4.8 GB.

As the game is capped at 60 FPS, the 1080p performance benchmark is a potpourri of graphics cards pegged at 58-59 FPS. From an RTX 3050 we can play it at 58 FPS, and with a Radeon RX 6500 XT go to 52 FPS. The Radeon RX 580 offers a pretty bad result, 44.2 FPS, perhaps due to a driver issue.

At 1440p only from the RX 6600 and RTX 3060 we achieve those 58 FPS, at 4K the bar goes up to an RTX 3070 Ti or a Radeon RX 6800. Elden Ring is a demanding game, but more than demanding it would be correct to say that is not well optimized, and that the graphics engine could be the main problem.

This medium confirms that all the graphics cards they have tested suffer from stuttering problems, and that they hope that this will be resolved soon. They also say they’ve been left with the feeling that this game is turning its back on PC gamers, not only because of performance issues, but also because it doesn’t support ultra-wide monitors, is limited to 60 FPS, and keyboard control is limited. and mouse is not good.