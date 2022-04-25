Elden Ring protagonist of the best mobile unlock screen you’ve ever seen

A user has created a mobile phone unlock screen inspired by Elden Ring that you are sure to love too.

There is no doubt that Elden Ring has become the best release of the year so far, and it is likely to become one of the greatest titles ever released, especially due to its extensive playable experience and the challenges it offers users. many different experiences.

However, the community of players is already beginning to participate even with the creation of new mods to play in virtual reality while others are more dedicated to passing all the bosses in the shortest possible time.

But then there are also other players who are dedicated to making a series of templates that we can use on our mobile phone as long as it has a fingerprint unlock screen.

And specifically, this creation seen on Reddit is having quite a bit of success among the user community, since, inspired by the different finger readers, someone has created a template so that the user can unlock their mobile phone using fingerprint unlock.

In the template we see the finger reader next to a characteristic phrase that asks the player to put the finger, and the player simply has to position the finger in the circle so that the mobile phone is unlocked.

However, there are users who are even downloading this template to customize it to their liking for their mobile phone, so if you have a mobile phone that supports fingerprint unlocking on the screen, this template will be great for you.