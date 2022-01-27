Elden Ring protagonist of the cover of the new issue of Game Infomer – Nerd4.life

Elden Ring will be the game in cover in the February 2022 issue of Game Informer. FromSoftware’s work will be the protagonist of a rich in-depth analysis and a truly wonderful cover image, which you can admire below.

As we can see, the cover of Game Informer portrays a fully armed, but also quite battered, Lightless, being devoured by flames. A rather suggestive image that goes well with the tones of FromSoftware’s work.

The new issue of Game Informer will be available digitally from January 28 and will dedicate one to Elden Ring special of 18 pages, which include a 10-hour trial, an interview with Hidetaka Miyazaki, and more. New details will also be revealed about “Roundtable Hold”, a hub where players can chat with the NPCs that populate the Interregnum.

We remind you that Elden Ring will be available starting February 25, 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One and PC. In a recent presentation, FromSoftware explained that the game will be difficult, but not stressful when it comes to exploration.