we keep talking about Elden Ringbut this time Intel is involved in the equation, a company that announced last 18th of February that they were excited to announce a collaboration agreement with Bandai Namco to offer support from the first day of launch of Elden Ring. Of course, this support translated into offering optimized graphics drivers for the game on the day of its launch. This day was yesterday and still no sign of the promised drivers.

We’re very excited to be partnering with @BandaiNamcoUS for #EldenRingone of the most anticipated game releases in 2022. Get our Intel day-0 graphics driver on February 24th to ensure your system is optimized for Elden Ring when it launches. pic.twitter.com/hB2coiPQX8 — Intel Graphics (@IntelGraphics) February 18, 2022

This may result in a less relevant fact than that of AMD, which released the drivers today, and that is that Intel does not yet have a large presence in the graphics marketbut at least it makes it clear that it cannot fulfill the promised capacity to offer support to games on a frequent basis, and that is that although Elden Ring does not yet have support, that is the least of it, and that is that the company has already about 6 weeks without offering any optimization to any other game.

This would be one of the reasons why finally the first graphics cards Intel Arc Alchemist desktops have been delayed to the Second Quarter of this year (Q2 2022), and it is that the hardware does not matter if the software is not up to par, or if you do not launch the relevant optimizations on the same day, or before, of one of the most relevant launches of the whole year.

via: Videocardz