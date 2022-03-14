Elden Ring Rya Quest Guide

Elden Ring Rya’s quest is a long and dark quest into the twisted depths of Volcano Manor and one of the Lands Between demigods. His reward, in addition to a wealth of knowledge, is a talisman that acts as a kind of “hard mode” by increasing the damage he takes. However, as with most quests in the Elden Ring, completing this one takes a lot of time and a lot of patience.

How to start Rya’s quest in Elden Ring: Rya’s location

Rya’s quest begins east of the Scenic Island’s Place of Grace in Liurnia. She is on the stone lookout near the telescope marker on the map and she asks for your help in retrieving a stolen necklace. She agrees to help her search for it and she will tell you where to look in vague terms.

Elden Ring Rya’s Necklace Location

The house she said the thief retreated to is also nearby. Is prawn hut, northwest of Rya’s starting location and north of Scenic Isle Grace. The thief is sitting near a campfire and will either give you the necklace for 1000 runes or drop it when you kill him. Whatever you choose, take it to Rya. She will thank you and hand you an invitation to Volcano Manor. This is the last you’ll see of her for a while.

Driving Directions to Volcano Manor

The next phase of Rya’s quest takes place at Volcano Manor, though depending on your route to Altus Plateau, she may accompany you there personally. If you take the Great Dectus Elevator from Liurnia, Rya will be waiting near the steps behind the giant golems. Talk to her and she will instantly transport you to the mansion.

If you took the long way through the tunnels, the game seems to skip this part and have you travel to the mansion using another shortcut or traveling there on foot.

The other shortcut is in the basement of the Academy in Raya Lucaria, which is accessed by taking the waterwheel elevator down instead of up. There, you will face the Abductor Virgins boss. Being pulled into the metal body transports you to the Chamber of Inquisition below Volcano Manor. You’ll still have to face the Kidnapping Virgins (and win this time), and the path beyond spits you out in Hermit Village.

If traveling on foot, head north through the Seethewater on the Altus Plateau until you reach the Fort Laidd Site of Grace. Turn left and ride Torrent through the lava, ignoring the Magma Wyrm. Torrent will take damage, but not enough to make him disappear before reaching the other side. Continue following the path past the giant bear and you will reach Hermit Village.

The town is an annoying place with swarms of demihumans, a demihuman boss, and Maggie, the demihuman queen. It’s easy to get overwhelmed, so unless you’re interested in clearing the area, just gallop to the other end. There is a Site of Grace next to the corpse of a sorcerer. Take the Azure Comet spell from the body, turn around and follow the stone pillar through the gap.

Maggie attacks with power and magic. It’s best to avoid her if you just want to get to the mansion quickly.

Continue following the path up the cliff, then turn left when you come to a junction and cross the bridge (turning right takes you into a dungeon). Get on the Spiritwind, ignore the boss and enter the mansion. He talks to Tanith, then finds Rya in the hall. He must agree to join Tanith to continue the quest.

How to progress Rya’s quest in Elden Ring

Complete the first two Tanith requests and talk to Rya after each one. The second time, Rya is in his true form and mentions the circumstances of his birth as he understands them. She talks to Tanith, then fast travels to the Site of Grace mansion to recharge the area. She talks to Rya again to learn about the strange sounds behind the wall. She talks to Tanith, then exit the hall and turn right. She punches the wall that has a lopsided portrait of a brazier to open the hidden path to Volcano Manor.

This takes you through a large prison and you will emerge in a town called Prison Town. It’s full of snake warriors, though you can run past most of them if you’re in a hurry. After arriving at the Guest Hall Site of Grace, he is able to talk to Rya at the mansion again to learn of her mental anguish, though it is unclear if this is necessary.

Fast travel back to the Guest Hall, then continue forward. You will reach the Eiglay Temple church and face a Noble God Skin. Retrieve the Amnion from the Altar Serpent after defeating the boss, then talk to Rya again.

rya is gone

Reload the area and you’ll find that Rya is gone. This is supposed to happen, so he talks to Tanith next. She will give you an Oblivion Tonic and ask you to let Rya drink it if the truth about her origins causes her too much pain.

Fast travel back to the Eiglay Temple and take the elevator that came into operation once the Noble One died. The road ahead is long, but linear. Once you finally find Rya again, you have three options.

Should you give Rya the tonic in the Elden Ring?

Rya explains the truth about her birth and asks you to kill her. Don’t and refuse to give her tonic. She defeats Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy, then returns to Rya’s hideout. He talks to her again and refuse to give her her potion. She reloads the area, returns to the hideout and finds a note explaining that she must find her way in life and obtain the Daedicar’s Woe talisman, which increases the amount of damage she takes.

If you give Rya the tonic, Tanith will be pleased, but eventually everyone leaves the mansion and Rya is left alone. After she defeats Rykard, she will also leave, leaving the talisman behind. Finally, you can kill her as requested. She will thank you, she will turn into her true form and drop the talisman.