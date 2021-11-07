Elden Ring: someone is already trying to resell the Premium Collector’s Edition for more than 2 thousand euros

Elden Ring has recently shown itself in a rich gameplay video that for the first time really lets us enter the work of Miyazaki in collaboration with the beloved writer George RR Martin.

A very short time after the release of the new and highly anticipated effort by From Software, which will evolve the gameplay mechanics of the Souls by introducing new combat possibilities such as stealth in an open world context, it is now possible to book (but only briefly since the units sell like hot cakes) la Collector’s Edition of Elden Ring at the price of € 189.99.

In addition to the standard version of Collector’s, it is also possible to buy one Premium Collector’s Edition, Bandai Namco Store exclusive for the price of € 259.99 which compared to the standard offers a 1: 1 scale replica of Malenia’s helmet.

Here is the Premium Collector’s Edition

As was to be expected, given the immense popularity of the From title and the vibrant anticipation of players as well as the very high expectations that the latter place on the game, Elden Ring has also gone the way of PS5 and company.

In fact, on ebay there are some very questionable purchase proposals regarding the Premium Collector’s Edition of Elden Ring.

Many have in fact taken advantage ofhype, and with the expectation of a rich loot they bought the very rare Premium Collector’s Edition and then put it back on sale at very high prices reaching up to over € 2,000.

This is a phenomenon that we have often seen in the videogame world recently, especially due to the shortage of the latest generation consoles that have unleashed the so-called scalper, immediately ready to resell the products at prices even doubled compared to the basic ones.

It is a problem that Sony is trying to defeat with regards to its PS5, but which also concerns other products such as Steam Deck, or the more recent Switch Oled (which however we remember is currently present on Amazon).

In short, it is a difficult phenomenon to eradicate, so our advice, in case you are interested in this very rare Premium Collector’s Edition of Elden Ring, and of do not buy it at higher prices to what is required by the Bandai Namco Store, to avoid feed a market which has already put other products of this kind in a lot of difficulties.