ELDEN RING: streamer tries for 7 hours in a row to defeat a boss

ELDEN RING It debuted a few days ago and quickly became one of the most popular experiences on Steam and Twitch. Thus, many content creators have already embarked on this epic adventure that takes place in The Land Between. Naturally, many of them have already experienced how harsh Hidetaka Miyazaki’s latest work can be.

It’s no secret that FromSoftware video games are famous for their merciless difficulty that punishes mistakes and lack of adaptation on the part of the players. ELDEN RING is not the exception to this rule, so throughout the adventure we will find enemies, bosses and situations that can be a real headache.

In case you missed it: ELDEN RING debuted with problems on PS5 and PC; a patch is on the way

Thus, a popular Twitch streamer suffered when facing Tree Sentinel, one of the first bosses that we can find in the video game. The match was extremely difficult, as he needed about 7 hours to defeat him.

Streamer finally manages to beat one of the first bosses of ELDEN RING

We are referring to Brandon “Atrioc” Ewing, a popular content creator who currently has close to 221,700 followers on the streaming platform. Like thousands of influencers, he decided to play ELDEN RING on launch day, but perhaps little did he know that he would spend much of his first few hours trying to take down one of the adventure’s first major enemies.

This is not a consequence of his lack of skill with the controls or gameplay systems, but rather it is due to a self-imposed challenge. Specifically, Atrioc decided that he would beat all the bosses in the first encounter, so he would never back down to level up and try again.

This caused Atrioc to have to perfectly memorize all the movements of Tree Sentinel, a boss that is relatively easy to defeat with the right level or by following certain strategies. After 7 long hours of failed attempts, he was finally able to beat him. His reaction of happiness and amazement is proof of how much it cost him to achieve the feat.

But tell us, do you think you could beat this boss even without leveling up? Let us read you in the comments.

ELDEN RING is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Follow this link to read more news related to him.

