Elden Ring, the advice of Hidetaka Miyazaki on class and style of play – Nerd4.life

Elden Ring it won’t be an easy game, that’s little but sure, and the PlayStation Blog asked Hidetaka Miyazaki some advice for beginners, for example in relation to class and styles to use.

After clarifying that, albeit indirectly, Elden Ring was influenced by Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the Japanese game director said that he would like players to find their own way, without pressure, feeling free to to experiment.

“In general, I would like new players to feel they can play the game at their own pace, without pressure“Miyazaki said.” I don’t want them to feel compelled to choose a specific style of play or path, on the contrary, I want them to feel totally free.

“Furthermore, although the level of challenge of our games is always high, we develop them in a way that gives a strong point sense of satisfaction in overcoming certain obstacles. But I don’t want new players to worry too much about the difficulty of the game. ”

“In fact, in Elden Ring they will have a number of options at their disposal to overcome the most complex situations and use cunning to outwit enemies and bosses.”

“If they get stuck, they can choose to come back at a later time; in order to experience a sense of continuous progress, without repeatedly hitting their heads against the wall. They will have the freedom to figure out how to approach each challenge, always at their own pace. “

“There are also elements of multiplayer, like in our previous games, but we’ve made them easier and more accessible. So, we hope players get the most out of it.”

“As for the starting class, it will be up to the players to choose. As this is an RPG, they will be free to choose the one they prefer and find the most beautiful.”

“I recommend, however avoid the class starting without equipment (called Wretch). As in previous games, it’s the hardest class to start with! “