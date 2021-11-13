Elden Ring, the beta runs better on PS5 or Xbox Series X? Here is the video comparison – Nerd4.life

The beta of Elden Ring runs better on PS5 or Xbox Series X? ElAnalistaDeBits has made the traditional comparison video to identify the differences between the two versions, also analyzing the game on Xbox Series S.

Well, at the moment the Elden Ring beta (which we tested) seems to enjoy better optimization on PlayStation 5, with a slightly more stable frame rate than the Microsoft console but generally inconsistent performance on both sides.

But let’s go into detail: all the next-gen editions of the title developed by From Software include two graphics modes, one that runs at true 4K (1440p on Xbox Series S) and boasts higher quality shadows, the other that uses dynamic resolution (mostly 1620p, 1040p on Xbox Series S) to target a 60fps target.

The frame rate unlocked unfortunately creates a general lack of frame consistency, but we imagine that this aspect of the experience will be substantially refined between now and the game’s release, set for February 25, 2022.

On PS5, load times are faster and shadows over distance appear sharper, while the Xbox Series S uses lower quality assets and never goes above 45fps, even in performance mode.