Elden Ring: The cosplay of Ranni, the Witch, that has hallucinated FromSoftware

Elden Ring has already sold more than 12 million copies worldwide and has been postulated as one of the most important and outstanding video games of 2022. The phenomenon of Dark Souls and FromSoftware knows no limits and the formula devised by Hidetaka Miyazaki It is kept very fresh thanks to an open world with endless possibilities: extensive exploration, unique characters and intense combat that have even caused the company to have to tweak the occasional zone boss because the original difficulty was too much.

Although at the launch of the game we showed you an impressive cosplay, it has now been published on networks an even better one that makes Ranni the Witch come to life. And we are not exaggerating, because what you have published JessicaNigri, a Twitter user, has even amazed FromSoftware herself. And it is not for less because as you will see below the costume is traced to the original character and it is also adorned with digital effects to make it work even better.

The perfect cosplay?

The attributes, the makeup, the posture and even the tone of the atmosphere It has been recreated with absolute success. Ranni is one of the most mysterious characters in the game and one of the first we met. It is common to see a very high level in video game and anime cosplay, but what was presented with Ranni has left us speechless. From the account of Elden Ringthe project has been recognized:

“Wilt thou enter into my service?” #ELDENRING https://t.co/HRnu3YxKyw ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) April 4, 2022

Elden Ring certainly occupy a gap between the biggest games this year. Not only at the sales level, since it has also had impeccable results in punctuation, taking tons of excellent and even perfect marks. Right here you can consult our guide if you want to unlock all the secrets that make up Miyazaki’s work.