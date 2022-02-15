Elden Ring, the developers advise against fighting

Elden Ring is already grinding acclaim and success around the globe even though it hasn’t come out. However, the developers advise against gamers to fight

2022 is the year of great expectations. One of the titles that makes fans very impatient is Elden Ring. February 25 is the date set for his long awaited release. The title is available on PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. And it is precisely because the waiting time is getting shorter, that there are numerous curiosities circulating about the game.

There is no lack of details onadventure of the Without Light, which FromSoftware himself wanted to share. Also, during an interview with Gamerbravesa lot of news has been revealed by the producer Yasuhiro Kitao. He particularly focused on optional bosses and how much effort players have to go through to defeat them. An adventure that is going to make all fans really sweat 7 shirts, especially with that particular group of aliens.

The developers advise not to fight in Elden Ring unless you are ready for the challenge

A Miyazaki’s old acquaintance takes his place in the game. Kitao has made it known that these will be starring in fights difficult to complete when compared to the bosses featured in the main story. The idea is to make it more complicated so that the challenge can be more interesting. Unlike before, which players were forced to reach the end of the game in order to defeat them, now they can discover all the secrets hidden within the Interregnum. In this regard, Kitao stated the following.

Read also -> Apex Legends, a change is breaking the community

“In terms of non-essential, optional and secret bosses, there are a few that we have made deliberately difficult for those players who want to challenge themselves with this type of experience. If you are prone to challenges, then you will find some really challenging challenges hidden within the game world “. There will be none Boss Rush mode, this is what the producer of Elden Ring says. He also adds that for the moment there is not even the intention to include it in the title.

Read also -> GTA VI, Rockstar makes a very important promise to gamers

Given the doubts that have affected the players regarding the PC version, Fumo Software wanted to reassure enthusiasts. He said that Elden Ring’s online mode will be able to ensure the right safety for every player.