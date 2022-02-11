Elden Ring, the official PC requirements appear on Steam but are only the minimum – Nerd4.life

On the page Steam from Elden Ring i have finally popped up PC requirements official, although at the moment it is only those minimumwhich is the configuration needed to run the game with low resolution and presets.

Elden Ring, the minimum requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5 8400, AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Video card: NVIDIA GTX 1060, AMD RX 580

Memory: 12 GB of RAM

Storage: 60 GB of space required

Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11

If you remember, a few months ago fake Elden Ring requirements came out, copied from Red Dead Redemption 2, but today the information is finally official and you can therefore think about the hardware required by the expected action RPG.

Well, the components that are required it is not really within everyone’s reach: both the processors and the video cards indicated are not of low level and the 12 GB of RAM say a lot about the size of the open world that we will find ourselves exploring in the game.

We are curious at this point to find out what the recommended requirements: in the hope that Bandai Namco and FromSoftware don’t make us wait too long, take a look at our new Elden Ring trial.