ELDEN RING: they discover the face of the witch Sellen, and she is more beautiful than you think

Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

ELDEN RING It debuted a couple of months ago and became one of the most important video games released so far this year. Among the most striking elements of this game is the mysticism of its history, because even the NPCs have an important story to tell. One of them has his head hidden all the time and the player can never see it, but fans have just revealed it to them and they got a very pleasant surprise.

There is no doubt that ELDEN RING It is FromSoftware’s most ambitious project to date and it can be seen by the great attention to detail that went into its development. Today we will talk to you precisely about a sample of it.

if you already played ELEN RING, perhaps you know and have caught your attention the witch Sellen, because the outfit of this NPC consists of a robe and a mask that covers her face. Taking into account the conception of witches or sorceresses that many people have, some thought that the character would be long-lived or with a face without outstanding aesthetic elements.

Find out: a new LEVEL UP t-shirt is now available, run for yours.

That’s how beautiful the Sellen witch is from ELDEN RING

Although there are some secrets of ELDEN RING that are not revealed in the game, fans are already discovering them. Precisely, some users got to work and already revealed Sellen’s face and many more have just discovered this and were surprised.

We say this not only because there is a model of a head below Sellen’s mask (there were fans who thought that FromSoftware had only worked on the outer head or mask of this character), but also because it is more beautiful than they imagined.

In case you missed it: a streamer set out on a mission to finish ELDEN RING with a dance mat.

Reddit user FreddyKrum shared how beautiful Sellen’s face is, and judging by the upvotes on the post, the community reaction was similar.

As you can see below, Sellen’s real face model is stunning. Her fair complexion contrasts with the deep black of her hair and eyebrows, and her makeup highlights her radiant blue eyes. It is striking that FromSoftware made such a beautiful model of the character and then put a stone mask on it, beautifully made, but that does not fully capture Sellen’s beauty.

In fact, the studio made 2 models, which without going into details, are used in the game even if the player doesn’t realize it.

Sellen Model 1 (Image: FreddyKrum, via reddit)

Sellen Model 2 (image: FreddyKrum (via reddit)

How to make Sooty look like Sellen?

If you appreciate beauty, we’re sure Sellen’s face captivated you and you might want to replicate it so that the Tarnished or Sooty (the protagonist or player character) looks identical.

Well, we have good news for you, because as soon as the community debuted ELDEN RING discovered the unique models that FromSoftware created for all the characters in the game.

As you surely know, the customization system of ELDEN RING It is wide, but you will only have to place the same values ​​that the youtuber Zullie the Witch shared in his video to replicate the features of the face and the complexion of Sellen. In the video of her you can find the references of the models of other characters and NPCs. You can find the Sellen models at the 1:20 mark in the video below.

What do you think of Sellen’s face? Tell us in the comments.

ELDEN RING debuted on February 24, 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can find more about him if you visit his file or if you consult our written review.

Related video: The good, the bad and the meh! from ELDEN RING

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source 1, 2