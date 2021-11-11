Elden Ring – We tell you about our first hours in the Interregnum

After taking the first steps within the Interregnum of Elden Ring I can say, lightly, that this new production not only owes something to FromSoftware’s past, but is rather based on it. In this sense, I can take the trouble to literally interpret Miyazaki when he called him “a more natural evolution of Dark Souls“, Because it is enough to spend a few hours inside this gloomy world to understand how apt this definition is.

Elden Ring does it fall into the soulslike genus / subgenre? Of course, but not only: it is a work that takes over the inheritance of Dark Souls (rather heavy burden), leaving aside the name of the saga, which has now come to an end narratively, embracing its mechanics, style, vices and virtues. It is first of all an understandable choice and, given that FromSoftware has shown that it is willing to rework its own formula (Bloodborne) or to enter parallel roads (Sekiro), I do not think it is appropriate to speak of laziness, lack of inventiveness or the simple will to exploit a little more the goose that lays the golden eggs.

One of the great possibilities offered seems to be just to get there, frame a point and then go and see what devilry it hides.

The key word here seems to be “evolution”. It is useless to look for the chimera of innovation, at least not in this test version – and to understand what I mean, I refer to the valid intervention of our Damaso on this very topic. So the question is: in what way Elden Ring the formula seems to evolve Dark Souls?

How much world is missing?

I haven’t had the feeling this trial left me in a while, to be precise since I was dealing with PS1 game demos and was small and naive enough to hope the longer ones actually hid the full version. The region in which it was allowed to roam, Sepolcride, was not entirely available, but its borders were vast enough to feed that (vain) hope that yes, I could get on that cliff, among those ruins, in that dungeon.

The area available was, comparing the map available with that shown in the gameplay video published a few days ago (which you find above), perhaps a fifth of the whole – and it is not certain that what is shown corresponds to the totality of the world of game! Indeed, I would be surprised if that were the case. Fact is, to find (I think) all that the area had to offer, without the ability to fully explore the legacy dungeon (the Castle of Grantempesta), I spent seven hours playing, taking it very easy; I am not a completist, I don’t know if in a normal game (with no artificial walls to block the advance) I would have spent so much time in this area or I would have gotten into the heat and moved on. Hard to say. What is certain is that that of Elden Ring it seems to be a world full of strange places, which pique the player’s curiosity.

The map offers few indicators. However, we are within a FromSoftware game, which follows the same line as always with regard to the narration: if the world were comfortably placed in the hands of the player, there would not be many pushes to go and poke into remote corners, cramped caves, ruins full of poisonous-mobile-killer-mushrooms (or worse). The map is a tool to consult, to be used to identify routes, mark the position of something to be found later, to find ruins; the only, so to speak, universal use is the fast journey to the places of Lost Grace (checkpoint). Here, one aspect of this surprised me not a little, namely that fast travel is available immediately, but not only: it is possible to teleport to one of these control points from any place, at any time (excluding fights) . Given the precedents of the study, I would have expected a limit to travel similar to those already seen in the past, to enhance exploration on foot … or on horseback.

The ghostly steed can’t be much help when it comes to dealing with certain more … massive enemies.

The ghostly steed, Torrente, first of all responds to a practical need, that of moving quickly within areas much larger than those seen in the various Dark Souls – it would have been really too tiring otherwise. However, the ability to fight on horseback adds an extra card to the table when it comes to planning (or improvising) a fight. There are enemies that become much easier to deal with if you move with the necessary dexterity on the horse: even some bosses encountered in this section of the open world were particularly tame when faced on horseback. Other opponents, on the other hand, are more than prepared to manage the galloping player: as always, you have to try, fail, try again.

Hood, sword and modem

The open world structure of the Interregnum seems to make a robust contribution to one of the most tiring and repetitive aspects of the “traditional” gameplay of the various Dark Souls: the farm of experience. In all chapters of the series (Demon’s Souls included) the difficulty is greatest when the player faces the minimum number of common enemies that separate him from the boss, and the step can be filed by accumulating experience (by leveling up and thus enhancing the character); Elden Ring it is not an exception, but while in the Souls this process involves the annihilation of groups of monsters as close as possible to strategic checkpoints, in this new work it seems to be enough to devote a little to exploration to find in your pocket a lot of experience and a lot of materials and equipment . Of course, you don’t go to optimize the process from the point of view of time spent, but it sure is much, much more fun.

Of course, you can also organize intensive exploration / farming sessions with friends.

Even in combat Elden Ring an evolution of DS3. One of the most intriguing changes, judging from this taste, concerns the special weapon techniques, once tied only to specific pieces of equipment; in this new work, FromSoftware has kept the “unique” pieces, endowed with their own ability that characterizes them, but has joined a system that allows you to add or modify the active technique of any weapon (including shields). Once the parchment of the technique is found, it is possible to apply them to different weapons – although some are limited to single classes, such as swords or spears – and, depending on the power, it can change the scaling or the type of damage. For example, a technique that causes the weapon to summon, with its special attack, lightning bolts above the enemy, took away from my trusty heavy spear some base damage while adding just as much elemental (electric, not surprisingly). .

The ability to craft items and tools using materials found around is an addition that doesn’t find much space in these early stages, where there’s no great need for status alterations or temporary coatings for your weapons. It is a simple mechanic, which however offers one more reason to explore the Interregnum – some materials are available only in areas with particular climatic conditions, for example – and this could be a valid reason in itself to justify their presence at the internal of Elden Ring.

The last aspect of the gameplay that I have been able to try (in a very small part) and that is worth mentioning concerns the evocable spirits. As highlighted in the gameplay footage, this is temporary allies summonable using (non-consumable) items, at the price of AP (the same coin used by weapon techniques and magic). The help they give is considerable mainly because, as is the case with other summoned players, they spare the summoner at least some enemy aggro. But there is one, or rather two: you can only use one of these objects at a time and, above all, only in certain areas (indicated by an icon that appears on the screen). In support, a note: if the ally is defeated it will not be possible to immediately summon another one.

“In the meantime, you go, for I take a nap.”

Although the version I tested was a network test, the multiplayer section was the one that I was able to try less thoroughly – but the reason is easy to understand: the players available during my test were still fewer than those who will be present in the limited number test. of this week. Anyway I managed to get summoned sometimes in other worlds, but it was always about helping someone to defeat the boss on duty (old habits, you know what they say). Instead the game never managed to successfully send me as an invader: I tried for an hour or two to play while keeping the object active that automatically searches for a world to invade, but I never managed to spoil anyone’s party, alas .

As I wrote above, however it goes this trial version managed to keep me pleasantly busy for several hours – and with a little more players available I would have gladly stayed even more time in the Interregnum to help (or hinder) other Lightless. All possible questions remain open regarding the history of the world, just mentioned here, but above all I am very curious to know how alive the rest of the Interregnum will be: here there were populated ruins, occasional groups of monsters not immediately interested in the player’s skin. and, above all, some mini-dungeons with treasures and final bosses that I hope to find in large numbers in the final version – also because in those situations (as well as in the largest legacy dungeon) FromSoftware can bring out all the experience accumulated so far with the previous action RPGs. In conclusion, Elden Ring still has to flex the muscles (and throw yourself into the void), but the premises are undoubtedly interesting.