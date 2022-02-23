Elden Ring: What is its duration exactly?

There are only two days left until Elden Ring reaches the stores and with the embargo on the press already lifted we have been able to bring you today our analysis of this long-awaited work of FromSoftwareto which we have scored our highest score and cataloged as one of the best games in history, an opinion that is in line with the rest of the media and that has ended up turning this role-playing and action game into one of the highest rated in history.

A game full of hours with a very variable duration

Last year, Hidetaka Miyazaki, its creator, commented that Elden Ring It would have a duration of approximately 30 hours, a figure that in Vandal we have already been able to verify for ourselves to conclude that, in reality, it is much higher.

We do not doubt that if we focus on completing the main story and do not explore anything, it is possible to finish it in that figurealthough that would be if we already know the way beforehand, that we are authentic masters of the command that hardly need to level up or look for equipment and omitting the visit to many, which would also be equivalent to not killing all the Lords who guard the Great Runesthe main bosses of the adventure.

In our case, we have reached the point of no return that has in about 50 hoursalthough we wanted to search for all the Lords to eliminate them and thoroughly explore their world to solve certain missions, which raised our number of hours played to 73.

Nonetheless, there are so many things to do that if we want to complete it in its entirety and discover every last one of its secrets, the number exceeds 100 hoursespecially if you decide to play without a guide and solve all its mysteries by yourself or by exchanging information with your friends.

further keep in mind that its duration will vary greatly depending on the ability of each player and the way you play. For example, someone who does not use summons will take longer to kill a boss than those who do use this resource, so everything is very relative. In addition, getting stuck with a puzzle or secondary mission is usually common, as well as the time we will invest in finding a way to access many secrets.

In short, it is a colossal work with lots of hours of gameplay and content ahead for anyone interested in it who It will very difficult for you to last less than 50 hours if you spend a minimum of your time exploring.