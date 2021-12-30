Elden Ring will be “the best game ever” by FromSoftware according to Hidetaka Miyazaki – Nerd4.life

According to director Hidetaka Miyazaki in a new interview, Elden Ring will be better than Dark Souls, Sekiro and Bloodborne – in fact, Miyazaki suggests it will be the “From Software’s best game to date“and calls it the” culmination “of everything the studio has done up to this point.

The information comes from the interview given to Edge magazine by the director of Elden Ring, Hidetaka Miyazaki. The developer calls Elden Ring “the culmination of everything we’ve done with the Dark Souls series and our games so far”. The team has created, thanks to the experience accumulated by creating the previous games, “a brand new set of elements that would not have been possible in the past”.

One of the characters from Elden Ring

Edge then asked if Miyazaki thinks Elden Ring is From Software’s best game ever. “Continually trying to outdo ourselves and make the best possible game,” said the director. “It’s not just limited to Elden Ring, of course, it applies to all of our titles.”

Miyazaki then reiterates how the team has “grown” developing its other games, such as Dark Souls. “It can be said that we could only have made Elden Ring now, after all of this. So in that sense, yes, I think it will be our best game to date.”

In the same interview, Miyazaki also explained that Elden Ring is his ideal game, but he won’t play it.