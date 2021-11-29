Elden Ring will have 42 Trophies and objectives according to Steam – Nerd4.life

According to the Steam page from Elden Ring, in the new work of FromSoftware it will be possible to conquer a total of 42 Trophies or achievements, depending on the reference platform.

The information was reported on Twitter by the @EldenRingUpdate account, which as you can guess from the name, is always attentive and ready to share the latest news of the game from Miyazaki and associates.

Unfortunately, on Steam it is possible to see the number of objectives obtainable, but not their descriptions, which means that at the moment we do not know exactly what challenges await the players who aspire to the Platinum Trophy or the 1000G. However, considering that the game will be released in a few months, it is not excluded that the complete list with all the details of the case will not appear online in the next few weeks.

We remind you that Elden Ring will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC starting February 25, 2022. Digital Foundry tech enthusiasts recently compared the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions , appreciating the work done by FromSoftware, but detailing some flaws and framerate stability issues that we hope will be resolved before launch. Subsequently, there was also a comparison between the old-gen versions of Elden Ring for PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One and Xbox One X.