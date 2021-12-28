Elden Ring will not have equipable rings: Miyazaki explains why

Unlike the heroes of FromSoftware’s previous soulslike works, the Lightless who venture into the Interregnum of Elden Ring will not be able to equip rings. To confirm this is the same boss of the Japanese company, Hidetaka Miyazaki, during his last interview with EDGE.

The Japanese master took the opportunity offered to him by the editorial staff of EDGE magazine to underline this important difference between FromSoftware’s previous projects and the gameplay experience to be experienced by immersing himself in the open world dimension of Elden Ring.

According to Miyazaki, there would be “a couple of reasons for this choice. The first is that, yes, we have used rings a lot in the past as equipable items, particularly in the Dark Souls chapters, and so this time we decided to approach the Talismans to explore a greater variety of ideas and designs. The second reason is that, of course, the rings are already present in the game but as objects that have an involvement in the story and in the events experienced by the individual characters “.

For the exponent of FromSoftware, therefore, the replacement of the rings with the Talismans as objects that can be equipped by the Without Light will give more freedom in the development of the title, even knowing that “The rings will still have a special role within the world of Elden Ring, but their distinction with the Talismans will make them unique elements from a design point of view”.

In the course of the interview, Miyazaki explained why he will not play Elden Ring.